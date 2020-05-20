ottawa-public-health-releases-map-showing-coronavirus-cases-by-ward

Ottawa’s public health unit is showing which wards have the highest number of residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus, though officials caution the new map will not reveal “COVID-19 hot spots” in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) new map will update biweekly to show a snapshot of lab-confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the nation’s capital, based on where positive-testing residents live.

Data is divided by wards and is filtered to exclude long-term care homes and retirement residences where outbreaks of the novel coronavirus might inflate infection rates.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:15Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s top doctor says province not yet out of ‘first wave’ of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s top doctor says province not yet out of ‘first wave’ of COVID-19 cases

The first snapshot from May 19 shows the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in Rideau-Rockcliffe (139), Alta Vista (130) and Barrhaven (122), while West Carleton-March (51) and Knoxdale-Merivale (55) report the fewest.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Vera Etches, the city’s medical officer of health,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS