ottawa-public-health-reports-1,824-confirmed-coronavirus-cases,-78%-recovered

Ottawa Public Health identified 71 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city over the Victoria Day long weekend, bringing the total number of positive tests in Ottawa to 1,824 as of Tuesday.

Ottawa saw 13 additional deaths related to the virus since Friday, raising the city’s death toll during the pandemic to 202.

The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in hospital has fallen to 47.

Of the total lab-confirmed cases, 78 per cent are now considered resolved.

There are 22 ongoing outbreaks of the virus in Ottawa institutions such as long-term care facilities, retirement residences and hospital wards.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, urged local residents to remain vigilant about physical distancing measures over the long weekend as warm weather tempted Ottawans out of their homes.

