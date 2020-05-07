ottawa-public-health-reports-21-new-coronavirus-cases-as-city-starts-to-reopen

Ottawa’s public health unit said it identified 21 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday as the nation’s capital slowly begins opening up from its pandemic shutdown.

The local count of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, now stands at 1,579, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH) data.

Two more people have also died in relation to the virus, OPH confirmed Thursday, bringing Ottawa’s death toll to 141.

One of those people, Global News has learned, was a health-care worker at Madonna Care Community, a long-term care facility in Orleans. A statement from the facility identified the worker as a man, but did not give any other identifying details.

“He was a loved and respected team member and will be missed by his colleagues and the residents he cared for. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues on behalf of everyone at Madonna,” a spokesperson for Madonna Care Community said.

3:02Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario develops framework to resume certain surgeries and procedures

Ottawa’s long-term care facilities remain hotspots for the virus,

