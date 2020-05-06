Health

Ottawa restores access to green space in parks, window visits at long-term care homes

Avatar
By Global News
ottawa-restores-access-to-green-space-in-parks,-window-visits-at-long-term-care-homes

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 54 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across the province

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP seek assistance in solving 2015 cold case

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are continuing to seek the public's assistance in solving a cold case...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 to bring Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons to your home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of bringing education to the home during the COVID-19 pandemic, School District...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The City of Ottawa has loosened restrictions to allow individuals and families to spend time outdoors on green space in parks and has restored window visits for residents of city-run long-term care facilities.

Mayor Jim Watson said during a call with media on Wednesday that residents can now engage in some outdoor activities in the city’s parks, such as sitting in open fields, flying a kite or kicking a ball.

Restrictions remain in place on play structures and sports fields in parks, as the Ontario government extended an emergency order banning the use of those amenities earlier in the day on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Gatherings of more than five people are still against the rules, too, unless you’re with members of your own household.

Dog parks remain off-limits due to provincial legislation, but Watson said members of his staff have been in touch with the province about potentially loosening those restrictions as well.

Story continues below advertisement

As warmer spring weather began to hit Ottawa in recent weeks, more members of the public were keen to make use of empty green space in the city’s parks, which,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCOVID 19 outbreak in northern Saskatchewan ‘of concern’ says Canada’s chief health officer
Next articleEU members to push for formal probe into coronavirus origins, Canadian position unclear

More Articles Like This

Three new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., number of ICU patients falls below 20

Health Global News - 0
British Columbia reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 23 new cases of the virus. However, the number of people in intensive care dropped...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toronto restaurants boycotting Uber Eats due to high commission rates

Health Global News - 0
Some Toronto restaurants say they are boycotting Uber Eats due to the high percentage of commission the app is still choosing to take per...
Read more

‘I need help’: Coronavirus highlights disparities among Canadians with disabilities

Health Global News - 0
Prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, 27-year-old Marissa Blake was rarely ever home. Now, Blake, who lives in Toronto supportive housing and needs assistance to...
Read more

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 54 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across the province

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now up to 54 and 23...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv