ottawa-restores-access-to-green-space-in-parks,-window-visits-at-long-term-care-homes

The City of Ottawa has loosened restrictions to allow individuals and families to spend time outdoors on green space in parks and has restored window visits for residents of city-run long-term care facilities.

Mayor Jim Watson said during a call with media on Wednesday that residents can now engage in some outdoor activities in the city’s parks, such as sitting in open fields, flying a kite or kicking a ball.

Restrictions remain in place on play structures and sports fields in parks, as the Ontario government extended an emergency order banning the use of those amenities earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Gatherings of more than five people are still against the rules, too, unless you’re with members of your own household.

Dog parks remain off-limits due to provincial legislation, but Watson said members of his staff have been in touch with the province about potentially loosening those restrictions as well.

