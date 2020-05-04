Health

Ottawa will need post-mortem review of coronavirus response: Trudeau

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government plans to ask for a review of how it managed the coronavirus pandemic, but not until the crisis has passed.

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage at his daily press briefing, Trudeau was asked about what he thinks the government should have done differently in its early handling of the pandemic response.

He said he plans to request a postmortem of the response to look at what can be improved in the future.

“Are there things we could’ve done differently? Certainly, and I know that after, when all of this is finished, there will be people who will have recommendations. We will request a review,” he said in French.

“We will look at how we can better prepare next time, if there is a next time.”

The comments come after a Sunday night appearance on Tout le monde en parle, Quebec’s most-watched current affairs television program, in which Trudeau was questioned on his government’s response so far to the pandemic and why it didn’t take more aggressive action earlier to close airports.

