Health

Ottawa’s CHEO opens first virtual pediatric emergency room in Canada amid coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
ottawa’s-cheo-opens-first-virtual-pediatric-emergency-room-in-canada-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

10cm of wet snow expected near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for higher terrain west and south...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As wary parents avoid taking their kids to the emergency room during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ottawa’s local children’s hospital is becoming the first in Canada to offer a virtual option for non-life-threatening concerns.

With the novel coronavirus dominating headlines and health-care resources around the world, the number of parents taking their children to the emergency department at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) has plummeted.

“In the past 60 days we’ve seen a significant decline in the number of kids and teens coming to our emergency department, and those who are coming are too often presenting with worse symptoms than we would normally see,” said Alex Munter, CHEO’s president and CEO, as part of a statement Monday announcing the pediatric hospital’s new virtual option.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Starting Monday, CHEO will look to deliver some elements of its emergency care through 24 scheduled appointments between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Parents can go to www.cheo.on.ca to fill out a quick self-triage form and then, if necessary, request one of the appointment slots.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

CHEO expects to handle most inquiries virtually,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Trudeau uncertain he would send his children back to school if they lived in Quebec

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Trudeau uncertain he would send his children back to school if they lived in Quebec

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not sure he would send his children back to class if they lived in Quebec as the province plans...
Read more

World leaders to hold virtual summit to drum up billions for COVID-19 vaccine

Health Global News - 0
An alliance of world leaders is holding a virtual summit Monday hoping to drum up billions of dollars to fund research into a vaccine...
Read more

Coronavirus pandemic eases in parts of Europe but worsens in India, Russia

Health Global News - 0
There were signs Monday that the coronavirus pandemic was easing significantly in some parts of Europe but getting worse in India and Russia. Meanwhile, pressure...
Read more

Coronavirus: Several provinces begin to slowly loosen lockdown restrictions

Health Global News - 0
A much anticipated new phase in the COVID-19 pandemic starts today with several provinces beginning the process of slowly loosening some of their lockdown...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv