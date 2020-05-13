Health

Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Quebec daycares for essential workers: Ministry of Education

By Global News
Global News

A Rosemont school that was operating as a daycare for essential workers has been forced to close its doors for two weeks, after two children from the same family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Commission Scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) confirmed.

Parents and staff of La Mennais school in Rosemont were made aware of situation “immediately,” said a CSDM spokesperson.

“All hygiene and physical distancing precautions have been strictly observed since the opening.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

An epidemiological investigation by The Regional Public Health Department is currently underway.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said that it had been made aware on Monday of 26 cases of COVID-19 in emergency daycare centres.

According to the most recent information obtained by the Ministry, 43 positive cases have been reported to the Families Minister, 10 of them are spread out among 36 emergency daycares.

Two of these daycares within the education sector have been forced to shut down temporarily as well as some other emergency daycares,

