Overcrowded parks may cause coronavirus flare-ups but real risk lies indoors: experts

By Global News
Global News

After images and videos surfaced of thousands flocking to Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, there was public outrage and pleas from officials urging people to adhere to social distancing rules to avoid a more severe second wave of the coronavirus.

Possible outdoor transmission may not be a major driver of a second COVID-19 wave, but experts interviewed by Global News said it could make future outbreaks more extreme.

Dr. Alon Vaisman, an infection control and infectious diseases physician at Toronto’s University Health Network, said what happened at Trinity Bellwoods was troubling but transmissions are more likely to occur indoors, where a majority of outbreaks in Canada have been detected so far.

“In these public settings and the outdoors, the likelihood of transmission is low still. But if you multiply that out by numerous people, then you’re starting to increase the likelihood that something will happen,” he said.

How punishing the next wave of infection will be will most likely be the result of indoor habits, said Vaisman. But park overcrowding could bring the city back to a stage where much higher rates of transmission threaten to overwhelm the health-care system — what Vaisman dubs “the unsafe zone.”

“The second wave is inevitable.

