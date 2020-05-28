P.E.I. extends state of emergency, sets rules for off-Island cottagers

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2020 1:25 pm

Prince Edward Island has extended its state of emergency, while announcing new rules to allow people with seasonal cottages to head to the Island.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Premier Dennis King says the public health emergency has been extended until June 14 on the advice of the chief public health office.

READ MORE: New Brunswick legislature adjourns as at least 3 MLAs return home after new coronavirus cases

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

King also announced that people wanting to travel to seasonal residences will have to submit an application beginning June 1, and those will be put through a risk assessment before approval.

He says the assessment will consider the location applicants are travelling from and the state of COVID-19 infection in that area.

1:46Dalhousie raises tuition despite moving classes online

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dalhousie raises tuition despite moving classes online

Other factors – including how people are travelling to the Island,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS