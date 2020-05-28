P.E.I. extends state of emergency, sets rules for off-Island cottagers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2020 1:25 pm
Prince Edward Island has extended its state of emergency, while announcing new rules to allow people with seasonal cottages to head to the Island.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Premier Dennis King says the public health emergency has been extended until June 14 on the advice of the chief public health office.
READ MORE: New Brunswick legislature adjourns as at least 3 MLAs return home after new coronavirus cases
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
King also announced that people wanting to travel to seasonal residences will have to submit an application beginning June 1, and those will be put through a risk assessment before approval.
He says the assessment will consider the location applicants are travelling from and the state of COVID-19 infection in that area.
1:46Dalhousie raises tuition despite moving classes online
Advertisement
Dalhousie raises tuition despite moving classes online
Other factors – including how people are travelling to the Island,