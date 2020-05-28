Health

P.E.I. extends state of emergency, sets rules for off-Island cottagers

Avatar
By Global News
pei.-extends-state-of-emergency,-sets-rules-for-off-island-cottagers

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP arrest one person and are looking for another after the death of Cody Michaloski

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The RCMP has arrested a Kelowna man in connection with the homicide in...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

MP Zimmer says the suspension of Parliament is a free pass for the Liberals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MP Bob Zimmer says the suspension of Parliament until September is a...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health and Province to hold virtual townhall tonight

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2020 1:25 pm

Prince Edward Island has extended its state of emergency, while announcing new rules to allow people with seasonal cottages to head to the Island.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Premier Dennis King says the public health emergency has been extended until June 14 on the advice of the chief public health office.

READ MORE: New Brunswick legislature adjourns as at least 3 MLAs return home after new coronavirus cases

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

King also announced that people wanting to travel to seasonal residences will have to submit an application beginning June 1, and those will be put through a risk assessment before approval.

He says the assessment will consider the location applicants are travelling from and the state of COVID-19 infection in that area.

1:46Dalhousie raises tuition despite moving classes online

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dalhousie raises tuition despite moving classes online

Other factors – including how people are travelling to the Island,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleKids have been stuck home for weeks. Here’s how to ease them back into the world
Next articleCoronavirus: Quebec looks to hire 550 orderlies from abroad to staff long-term care homes

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Quebec looks to hire 550 orderlies from abroad to staff long-term care homes

Health Global News - 0
Quebec, a hot spot for the novel coronavirus, is hoping to bolster staffing in its hard-hit nursing homes by hiring 550 orderlies from abroad. Immigration...
Read more

Kids have been stuck home for weeks. Here’s how to ease them back into the world

Health Global News - 0
Many Canadian children are beginning to re-enter the world after 10 weeks closer to home than ever before, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether...
Read more

If I tested positive for the coronavirus, when can I see others again?

Health Global News - 0
Canadians are urged to stay home and get tested if they experience symptoms of the novel coronavirus, just as they are required to self-isolate...
Read more

383 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 26,866

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 383 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 26,866. Thursday’s number of new cases is almost 100 higher...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv