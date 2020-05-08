pakistan’s-coronavirus-cases-surge-past-25k-hours-before-lockdown-was-due-to-be-lifted

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000 on Friday, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown measures, with the country reporting some of the biggest daily increases in new infections in the world.

Officials reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Friday, taking the total to 25,837. Deaths rose by 30 to 594.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to begin lifting Pakistan’s poorly enforced lockdown from Saturday, amid fears for the country’s economy as it sinks into recession.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Khan said the easing of restrictions, aimed at helping the country’s most impoverished citizens, would be lifted in phases and warned people that the epidemic could get out of control if they did not take precautions. He added that restrictions could be restored if the outbreak worsens.

Story continues below advertisement

The government’s handling of the virus has been strongly criticized by scientists and doctors who fear the outbreak will gather pace among a population of around 210 million and overwhelm the country’s struggling health system.

0:59Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistanis observe low-key Ramadan due to global pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistanis observe low-key Ramadan due to global pandemic

After reporting just a handful of COVID-19 cases in late February,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS