Health

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases surge past 25K hours before lockdown was due to be lifted

Avatar
By Global News
pakistan’s-coronavirus-cases-surge-past-25k-hours-before-lockdown-was-due-to-be-lifted

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD joins provincial caribou recovery process Draft

Peace River Regional District chair Brad Sperling and vice-chair Dan Rose have been appointed to the stakeholder...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Cash cows: Alberta announces $42-million joint aid package for cattle industry

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta and the federal government will cost share a $42-million program to help...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000 on Friday, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown measures, with the country reporting some of the biggest daily increases in new infections in the world.

Officials reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Friday, taking the total to 25,837. Deaths rose by 30 to 594.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to begin lifting Pakistan’s poorly enforced lockdown from Saturday, amid fears for the country’s economy as it sinks into recession.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Khan said the easing of restrictions, aimed at helping the country’s most impoverished citizens, would be lifted in phases and warned people that the epidemic could get out of control if they did not take precautions. He added that restrictions could be restored if the outbreak worsens.

Story continues below advertisement

The government’s handling of the virus has been strongly criticized by scientists and doctors who fear the outbreak will gather pace among a population of around 210 million and overwhelm the country’s struggling health system.

0:59Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistanis observe low-key Ramadan due to global pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistanis observe low-key Ramadan due to global pandemic

After reporting just a handful of COVID-19 cases in late February,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleUN asking for billions to battle coronavirus in world’s poorest countries

More Articles Like This

UN asking for billions to battle coronavirus in world’s poorest countries

Health Global News - 0
TANZANIA, Tanzania — The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires Thursday to contribute to a US$6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in...
Read more

Experts are worried U.S. CDC taking backseat in White House coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the coronavirus outbreak taking a backseat to other concerns...
Read more

PPE: You might be doing it wrong. Here are some tips.

Health Global News - 0
More people are out and about as various provinces, parks and properties start to reopen, making proper PPE use all the more important. Wearing personal...
Read more

Coronavirus cases in Canada near 65K as total deaths surpass 4,400

Health Global News - 0
The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada approached 65,000 on Thursday, with more than 170 new deaths and more than 1,400 new...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv