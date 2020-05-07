parkland-fuel-sees-$79-million-loss-in-first-quarter-on-higher-revenues

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it saw a $79-million loss in the first quarter.
The Calgary-based company says that equalled a loss of 53 cents per diluted share, compared with a profit of 52 cents per share or $77 million a year earlier.
Revenues for the three months ended March 31 increased 3.4 per cent to $4.36 billion from $4.2 billion in the prior year.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Fuel and petroleum product volume increased 12 per cent to six billion litres.
Analysts expected Parkland to lose one cent per share on $4.37 billion of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The company says it removed more than $300 million of capital expenditures from its plans this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:PKI)
The Canadian Press