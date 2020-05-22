Partial attendance to be implemented for SD60 students starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has released plans for the return to class on June 1, following a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 15, the Province announced its plan for the gradual return to school for June 1.

According to the School District, as part of Provincial Health guidelines, partial attendance will be implemented which will include reduced class sizes to minimize physical contact for young students and to provide for physical distancing for older students and adults.

Students in kindergarten to grade six will be attending two days per week, and students in grades seven to 12 will be attending only once per week.

The District says the return is voluntary and support for learning at home, with a changed level of service, will continue for families that choose not to attend.

Further information can be found on the School District 60 website.