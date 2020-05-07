Health

Passenger shocked by packed Air Canada flight: ‘I was a little disappointed’

By Global News
Global News

An Edmonton woman who works in medical sales and flies frequently for work is speaking out after she says nearly every seat on her Air Canada flight home from Toronto earlier this week was full, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Saturday, Lydia Dyck flew with WestJet to Toronto for work. She said the experience was great.

“WestJet kept all the middle seats in economy class open, so we didn’t feel packed,” she said Wednesday. “Lysol wipes were provided when we walked on, and it seemed like they had a handle on the whole COVID situation.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

But when she flew home Monday with Air Canada, she said the in-flight experience was much different.

“Different experience for sure. The plane was packed. There were many middle seats taken and I felt like the whole dynamic was a little bit hectic. It felt a lot different,” she said. “I was a little disappointed.

“In no shape or form were you even close to six feet distancing, which I understand, a plane you can’t do it. But at least make an effort to provide some spacing because the distance between people’s heads in the rows that were completely full was like a hand.”

Dyck said she was asked some pre-screening questions before boarding the flight — did she have a fever or a cough,

