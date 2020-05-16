HealthNews

Peace Island Park could open to campers June 1

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Peace Island Park in Taylor - Travel B.C.

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace Island Park could open to campers June 1

TAYLOR, B.C. - Taylor Council will hear a plan on Tuesday that could see Peace Island Park...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Education Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor Ackerman says its smarter to borrow money to build new RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says it wouldn't be smart for...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

TAYLOR, B.C. – Taylor Council will hear a plan on Tuesday that could see Peace Island Park open starting June 1.

The operators of Peace Island Park have submitted a plan to Taylor Council that includes steps they will take this summer to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19 for both their staff and campers.

The plan includes closing park washrooms and limiting campers to those that have their self-contained toilet. The Park could also be closed for day use since there would be no public washrooms available.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Park’s operators say they do not have sufficient staff to sanitize the public washrooms at a level that would reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Group sites, the Pavillion and the island section of the Park would remain closed for the season. The Park would also remove all picnic tables from campsites.

Also, the use of some campsites would be restricted to every other site to help increase the space between campers.

In the report to Taylor Council, the operators say, “We understand that some of the new rules will result in a different experience while camping at Peace Island Park. We are committed to creating a fun and safe environment for PIP users and staff. We are looking forward to being able to open this season and can’t wait to see you all.”

Council will review the plan on Tuesday and determine the next steps for Peace Island Park.

The boat launch at Peace Island Park remains open. The boat launch is owned and operated by B.C. Hydro.

See the full report to Taylor Council below.

Advertisement
Peace-Island-Park-Proposed-Opening-_-Operational-Safety-Plan-Staff-MemoDownload
Previous articleEducation Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity
Next articleNova Scotia clarifies bubble policy as 3 new coronavirus cases reported

More Articles Like This

Nova Scotia clarifies bubble policy as 3 new coronavirus cases reported

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia says it has detected three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,037. There...
Read more

Education Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies says the Province needs to...
Read more

Health Canada approves first clinical trial for possible coronavirus vaccine

Health Global News - 0
The first Canadian clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says. Speaking from Rideau Cottage...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 16, 2020 11:45 am B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv