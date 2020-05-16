Peace Island Park could open to campers June 1

TAYLOR, B.C. – Taylor Council will hear a plan on Tuesday that could see Peace Island Park open starting June 1.

The operators of Peace Island Park have submitted a plan to Taylor Council that includes steps they will take this summer to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19 for both their staff and campers.

The plan includes closing park washrooms and limiting campers to those that have their self-contained toilet. The Park could also be closed for day use since there would be no public washrooms available.

The Park’s operators say they do not have sufficient staff to sanitize the public washrooms at a level that would reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Group sites, the Pavillion and the island section of the Park would remain closed for the season. The Park would also remove all picnic tables from campsites.

Also, the use of some campsites would be restricted to every other site to help increase the space between campers.

In the report to Taylor Council, the operators say, “We understand that some of the new rules will result in a different experience while camping at Peace Island Park. We are committed to creating a fun and safe environment for PIP users and staff. We are looking forward to being able to open this season and can’t wait to see you all.”

Council will review the plan on Tuesday and determine the next steps for Peace Island Park.

The boat launch at Peace Island Park remains open. The boat launch is owned and operated by B.C. Hydro.

See the full report to Taylor Council below.