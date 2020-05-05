Peace Island Park to remain closed until further notice

TAYLOR, B.C. – Peace Island Park will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

During the District of Taylor’s public meeting on Monday, Mayor Fraser responded to questions about the park and if it will be open in 2020.

The District is currently under contract with the manager of the park and will have to pay them, even if the park remains closed.

Watch the entire video of Mayor Fraser discussing Peace Island Park below.

The District has negotiated a temporary contract at a reduced price to reflect the fact that the facility remains closed. The reduced amount has not been made public.

Mayor Fraser said the safety of people working and staying at the campground is their top priority. He went on to say it will be hard to enforce social distancing rules with campers who may or may not be intoxicated.

The District has asked their contractor to submit a plan to see if they can open and operate the facility in a safe manner this summer. Council will review the proposal and decide on operations at the park.

In 2019, Peace Island Park brought in approximately $225,000 in revenue to the District.

Since B.C. Hydro owns the boat launch at Peace Island Park, the decision to keep the boat launch open or closed is up to them.