News

Peace Island Park to remain closed until further notice

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Peace Island Park sign. Source Google Maps

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace Island Park to remain closed until further notice

TAYLOR, B.C. - Peace Island Park will remain closed to visitors until further notice.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

No new COVID-19 cases in Northern Health, eight new cases listed across BC as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Search suspended for person swept away in Muskwa River

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP and Fort Nelson Search, and Rescue have suspended the search for...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

TAYLOR, B.C. – Peace Island Park will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

During the District of Taylor’s public meeting on Monday, Mayor Fraser responded to questions about the park and if it will be open in 2020.

The District is currently under contract with the manager of the park and will have to pay them, even if the park remains closed.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Watch the entire video of Mayor Fraser discussing Peace Island Park below.

The District has negotiated a temporary contract at a reduced price to reflect the fact that the facility remains closed. The reduced amount has not been made public.

Mayor Fraser said the safety of people working and staying at the campground is their top priority. He went on to say it will be hard to enforce social distancing rules with campers who may or may not be intoxicated.

The District has asked their contractor to submit a plan to see if they can open and operate the facility in a safe manner this summer. Council will review the proposal and decide on operations at the park.

In 2019, Peace Island Park brought in approximately $225,000 in revenue to the District.

Since B.C. Hydro owns the boat launch at Peace Island Park, the decision to keep the boat launch open or closed is up to them.

Previous articleNo new COVID-19 cases in Northern Health, eight new cases listed across BC as of Tuesday

More Articles Like This

No new COVID-19 cases in Northern Health, eight new cases listed across BC as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 51 and eight new cases...
Read more

Search suspended for person swept away in Muskwa River

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP and Fort Nelson Search, and Rescue have suspended the search for Dayna Lee-Ann Cheyenne West after...
Read more

Fort St John RCMP looking to speak with Good Samaritan

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a Good Samaritan after providing assistance to an assault victim. On...
Read more

Forest stumpage deferred for three months

Local Journalism Initiative Mark Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Prince George Citizen - 0
The province's lumber producers will get a three-month deferral on stumpage to help the industry through the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. forests minister...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv