Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by WorkSafeBC.

This is the third time the company has been fined in three years by WorkSafeBC. The company has been fined over $1.6 million since the project was started.

The latest fine was issued on March 9, 2020 after a series of inspections. WorkSafeBC says “Several health and safety deficiencies were observed related to the use of wheel chocks and curbs for rock trucks, training and documentation, and emergency facilities, chemical labelling, and ventilation in a lab.”

WorkSafeBC also says PRHP failed to install adequate curbs where there was a danger of a vehicle running off the edge of an elevated area, and failed to ensure that each piece of equipment was capable of safely performing its functions.

The report also said “The firm also failed to provide its workers with the training necessary to ensure their health and safety, and to keep adequate training records. In addition, the firm failed to take action to correct reported unsafe conditions without delay, and failed overall to ensure the health and safety of all workers at its worksite.”

In August of 2019, Peace River Hydro Partners was fined over $662,000 after an employee received an electrical shock. WorkSafeBC said the circuit breaker had been improperly maintained.

The other fine in May of 2108 was for over $310,000. WorkSafeBC said the company failed to protect workers from silica dust while building the diversion tunnels.

See the full details on the latest fine below.

Firm: Peace River Hydro Partners Construction Ltd.

Worksite: Fort St. John

Current amount: $662,102.48

Date imposed: March 9, 2020



Sector: Construction

Classification unit: Earth and rock filled structure construction

Updated to: April 30, 2020