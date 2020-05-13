Peace River Regional District Parks to reopen this week for day-use

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has announced the reopening of Regional Parks for day-use.

According to the Regional District, Montney Centennial Regional Park will open for day-use this Thursday, May 14, as well as Iver Johnson Community Park on Friday, May 15.

By the weekend, the District says residents will be able to visit day-use parks at Montney, Sundance, Spencer Tuck, and Iver Johnson.

While residents will be allowed to visit parks for day-use, visitors are being asked to keep a physical distance by staying at least two metres, or six feet away, from others as well as regularly wash or sanitize hands.

Overnight camping facilities at Montney remain closed at this time as well as Blackfoot, and Minaker River parks until further notice.

Further updates can be found on the Regional District’s website.