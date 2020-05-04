Peace River Regional District to hold Spring Clean-up from June 1 to 14

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has released its schedule for the 2020 Spring Clean-up Program.

According to the Regional District, the Spring Clean-up Program will be taking place June 1 to the 14.

During that time, tipping fees will be waived for sorted, self-hauled waste that comes from your property and some transfer stations and landfills will have extended hours.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In addition to extended hours at some transfer stations and landfills, the regional District says bulky bins will be located at Tier 2 Transfer Stations and most PL6 bins during the two week campaign.

The Regional District is reminding residents to practice physical distancing while at the landfills and transfer stations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More information and a schedule can be found on the Regional District’s website.