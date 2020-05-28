people-develop-protective-antibodies-after-having-covid-19,-but-how-long-do-they-last?

A month after testing positive for COVID-19, a group of people with mild infections had protective antibodies in their blood, a new study has found.
The study, whose findings should be interpreted with caution as it has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal, followed a group of 160 hospital staff in France who had tested positive for COVID-19 but did not require hospitalization.
The researchers found that nearly all the patients had measurable amounts of antibodies — material produced by the body as it fights off an infection – and that these antibodies were somewhat able to neutralize the virus. The neutralization appeared to increase over time, though how that translates to immunity isn’t clear.
“Although not yet demonstrated, several lines of evidence suggest that the presence of neutralizing antibodies may be associated with protective immunity for SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the study authors wrote.
But, as the study only looked at people for up to about a month after symptom onset, it doesn’t show whether antibodies will be present much longer than that, or if they confer immunity to the virus,