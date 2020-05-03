Health

People emerge from their homes as countries ease COVID-19 restrictions

Avatar
By Global News
people-emerge-from-their-homes-as-countries-ease-covid-19-restrictions

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Early morning fire destroys one home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a shed fire that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

From the United States to Europe and Asia, people in many parts of the world are emerging from their homes as virus-related restrictions begin to ease and springtime temperatures climb.

But the global coronavirus pandemic took a turn for the worse in other places. India on Sunday reported more than 2,600 new cases, its biggest single-day jump. That followed record increases in neighbouring Pakistan and Russia the previous day. There was also worrying news from Afghanistan, where about a third tested positive in a random test.

China, which reported two new cases, is seeing a surge in visitors to tourist spots, many newly reopened, after domestic travel restrictions were relaxed ahead of a five-day holiday that runs through Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Nearly 1.7 million people visited Beijing parks on the first two days of the holiday, and Shanghai’s main tourist spots welcomed more than a million visitors, according to Chinese media reports. Many spots limited the number of daily visitors to 30 per cent of capacity or less, keeping crowds below average.

Story continues below advertisement

Masks were worn widely around the world, from runners in Spain to beach-goers in the southern United States.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleLifting COVID-19 restrictions means more freedom, but there could be some confusion
Next articleWhat is intermittent social distancing and will it work for COVID-19? Experts weigh in

More Articles Like This

What is intermittent social distancing and will it work for COVID-19? Experts weigh in

Health Global News - 0
Harvard University researchers say an on-again, off-again approach to social distancing could be a more effective strategy to avoid overwhelming hospitals and to build...
Read more

Lifting COVID-19 restrictions means more freedom, but there could be some confusion

Health Global News - 0
People in some provinces will enjoy more freedom Monday as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are loosened. But the change appears set to...
Read more

Hospitalized with COVID-19: Without a window, ‘I would’ve lost track of day and night’

Health Global News - 0
When Jackie McLennan, 55, and her friend left for a week-long trip to Miami on March 13, the novel coronavirus still seemed like a...
Read more

Some sex workers’ income has ‘completely dissolved’ due to COVID-19. Here’s how they’re surviving

Health Global News - 0
Jelena Vermilion has lost her main source of income since the COVID-19 outbreak — the in-person sex work she relies on. Vermilion, based in Hamilton,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv