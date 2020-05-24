peter-mackay-says-fall-election-not-‘the-priority’-for-the-country-amid-coronavirus

Peter MacKay, one of four candidates left fighting to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, says he doesn’t believe that Canadians want a federal election this fall as the country continues to grapple with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MacKay’s comments, made in an interview on The West Block that aired Sunday, suggest the former Tory MP and cabinet minister may not push for a fall 2020 election if he takes the helm of the party — something he said before the pandemic was declared that he would try to do.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

7:17Coronavirus outbreak: Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay backs down from October election call

Coronavirus outbreak: Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay backs down from October election call

Given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, West Block host Mercedes Stephenson asked MacKay whether he still thought the Conservatives should try to bring down the minority Liberal government in October.

MacKay said the pandemic “has changed everything” and said he believes an “all-hands-on-deck approach” is needed right now to prioritize the health of the economy and of Canadians.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS