Petition launched after District of Hudson’s Hope closes boat launches

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
A stock image of the boat launch at Dinosaur Lake near Hudson's Hope - District of Hudson's Hope.

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – An online petition, has been launched after the District of Hudson’s Hope announced they would be keeping their campgrounds and boat launches closed until further notice.

The petition is asking for the District to re-consider opening boat launches. Stephanie Anderson started the petition and said residents of the District have very few recreation opportunities during COVID-19 and would like to see the District re-open boat launches.

District Mayor Dave Heiberg said Council struggled with the decision, “at the end of the day, it was difficult for us to enforce the rules the Public Health Officer has put into place.” The Mayor went onto say they don’t have the staff to enforce social distancing.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Mayor went onto say during the recent warm weather, they have seen people using District boat launches. Those people were not following the social distancing recommendations from Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The Mayor adds that as soon as Provincial recommendations change, they will re-open District campgrounds and boat launches.

The District has already hired summer staff that help to run the camping and boat launch facilities. While those sites remain closed, staff will start repairs to picnic tables, gravelling and levelling of campsites and replacing damaged fire pits.

To sign the petition, click here.

