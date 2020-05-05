Health

Philippines orders broadcaster that refused to air president’s campaign ads off the air

Avatar
By Global News
philippines-orders-broadcaster-that-refused-to-air-president’s-campaign-ads-off-the-air

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer to discuss COVID-19 funding, gun legislation at next Chamber Roundtable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NEAT to host Community Garden Opening May 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team, NEAT, is scheduled to host a Community Garden Opening. Taking...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Hudson’s Hope sees six new fires, flooding

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP has responded to six different fires within the past week,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Philippines’ telecoms body ordered the country’s leading broadcaster ABS-CBN Corp. to cease operations on Tuesday, as a parliament dominated by President Rodrigo Duterte’s loyalists dragged its feet over renewing its license.

Duterte has repeatedly threatened to block the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, after the channel angered him during the 2016 presidential election by refusing to air his campaign commercials.

Opposition lawmakers described the order for the channel to suspend operations as “ill-timed” given the need to inform the public in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Governments around the world using coronavirus pandemic to curb press freedom

In a statement, ABS-CBN said it will stop operations Tuesday evening to comply with the order from the National Telecommunications Commission, while also imploring lawmakers in Congress, the lower house of parliament, to renew its franchise, which expired on May 4.

Story continues below advertisement

“We trust that the government will decide on our franchise with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind, recognizing ABS-CBN’s role and efforts in providing the latest news and information during these challenging times,” the channel said in a statement.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleHudson’s Hope sees six new fires, flooding
Next articleCoronavirus: Ontario government expands virtual mental health services

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Ontario government expands virtual mental health services

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government says it has expanded virtual mental health service to help those suffering throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement...
Read more

Northeast residents being reminded of open fire bans

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding residents of Northeast B.C., a category two and three open fires are...
Read more

Ottawa home sales down drastically in April amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has put a chill into Ottawa’s previously hot housing market as local realtors report heavily diminished sales figures in April. The...
Read more

Amid COVID-19, Americans have more faith in Canada than themselves: poll

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 5, 2020 12:05 pm Updated May 5, 2020 12:07 pm 1:52COVID-19 infections expected to soar in U.S. as restrictions relaxed A leaked...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv