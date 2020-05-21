Physical distancing and handwashing still important as province continues to reopen

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and 12 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,479, as announced by Health Officials on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 307 active cases in B.C.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,020 have since recovered from the virus.

43 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while eight of those are in ICU.

152 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

According to Henry, the Province has screened over 40,000 travellers from air and land since implementing a screening and isolation plan in March.

Even as the province continues to reopen, Henry says it is still important to ensure physical distancing and proper handwashing is practiced to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.