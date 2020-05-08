Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now at 55 and 29 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,315 as released by Health Officials on Friday.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,579 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 73 are hospitalized, while 20 of those are in ICU.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

127 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry says we must continue to practice safe measures in order to keep the curve flattened.

“We must continue with what we have been doing, because it is working. We have flattened our curve and must keep it there.”

Henry also says physical distancing is here to stay and we must continue to keep a safe physical distance from anyone outside of our households.