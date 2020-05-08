HealthNewsRegional

Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Organics Pilot Project seeking donation of waste from the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team and the Peace River Regional District are asking for...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Lake Point Golf & Country Club to open soon for the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lake Point Golf and Country Club will soon be opening for the 2020 season. According...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now at 55 and 29 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,315 as released by Health Officials on Friday.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,579 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 73 are hospitalized, while 20 of those are in ICU.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

127 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry says we must continue to practice safe measures in order to keep the curve flattened.

“We must continue with what we have been doing, because it is working. We have flattened our curve and must keep it there.”

Henry also says physical distancing is here to stay and we must continue to keep a safe physical distance from anyone outside of our households.

Previous article8 million N95 masks from a single distributor failed to meet federal standards
Next article$72 million in federal funding earmarked for Canadian sport amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Federal judge approves thalidomide compensation program for survivors

Health Global News - 0
A federal judge has locked in a compensation program for Canadians born with birth defects because of the drug thalidomide. Thalidomide was approved in Canada...
Read more

B.C. reports one new death, 29 new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
B.C. health officials announced a single new death and 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. It is the fifth time since the beginning of...
Read more

$72 million in federal funding earmarked for Canadian sport amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Gymnastics Canada laid off 70 per cent of its staff this week. The organization’s chief executive officer hopes the emergency funding announced Friday by the...
Read more

8 million N95 masks from a single distributor failed to meet federal standards

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 8, 2020 6:08 pm 5:40How the trucking industry has changed and how it is helping fight COVID-19 WATCH: How the trucking...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv