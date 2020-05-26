Health

Poll finds half of Canadians feel governments are hiding something about COVID-19

By Global News
Half of Canadians believe they’re not getting the whole truth from their governments about COVID-19, a new poll suggests, and some also believe conspiracy theories about where the novel coronavirus began.

The most recent survey from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 50 per cent of respondents felt governments were deliberately withholding information about the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which has killed thousands and ground the economy to a halt.

“It’s staggering, in a period where I believe trust has never been as high,” said Leger vice-president Christian Bourque.

The poll also asked respondents about their satisfaction with the measures governments were putting in place to fight COVID-19. Sixty-eight per cent said they were satisfied with what their local government is doing, 74 per cent with the federal government’s actions and 78 per cent with their provincial government.

1:16Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer slams Trudeau over government’s support of farmers during the pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer slams Trudeau over government’s support of farmers during the pandemic

Bourque found those numbers quite high,

