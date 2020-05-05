Health

Poll finds most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing COVID-19 restrictions

Avatar
By Global News
poll-finds-most-canadians-comfortable-with-pace-of-easing-covid-19-restrictions

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. Nurses’ Union concerned about a lack of PPE

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The B.C. Nurses' Union says PPE supply levels remain dangerously low around B.C., while...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 curve flattened in BC, still more work to do says Henry

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Bonnie Henry says, since implementing physical distancing orders, the rate of new cases have been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As provinces start to tiptoe toward normalcy by gently lifting restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, a new poll suggests Canadians are largely happy with the pace.

People in most provinces taking steps to reopen were between 60 and 70 per cent supportive of those moves, while 16 to 30 per cent would like to see their government slow down a little.

Some provinces have already begun loosening physical distancing measures put in place as the growth in the number of COVID-19 cases started picking up steam in March.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In Quebec, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Canada, the province is allowing some retail stores to reopen outside of Montreal with an eye to reopen the manufacturing and construction sectors next week. On Monday it pushed back the reopening of non-essential stores in the Montreal area at least another week.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario, with the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the country, is allowing the partial reopening of some seasonal businesses. Manitoba has gone even further, allowing slightly restricted access to libraries, museums, and restaurant patios.

1:18Coronavirus outbreak: No timeline for federal budget amid COVID-19 uncertainty,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: South Korea, China slowly resume public events as new infections drop
Next articleCoronavirus: Long-distance friends from across the pond crafting to help fight against COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Experts say women shouldn’t put off sexual health care during coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Sexual health experts across Canada are concerned the COVID-19 pandemic may be causing women to neglect their reproductive care. A global crisis isn’t the time...
Read more

Coronavirus: Long-distance friends from across the pond crafting to help fight against COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
During this time of physical distancing, a pair of friends used to being apart since they live in different corners of the world, are...
Read more

Coronavirus: South Korea, China slowly resume public events as new infections drop

Health Global News - 0
China and South Korea, which had early, intense outbreaks of the coronavirus, together reported only four new infections Tuesday and were slowly resuming public...
Read more

Doug Ford calls for a national strategy on contact tracing of COVID-19 cases

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO – Ontario’s premier is calling for a national strategy on contact tracing. Doug Ford says he spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv