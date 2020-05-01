Power outage and grass fire near Old Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A downed powerline has caused a power outage and grass fire near the Kiskatinaw Bridge on the Old Alaska Highway.

B.C. Hydro lists the power outage started just before 4 p.m. Friday, and a crew has been assigned to fix the outage that is affecting 446 customers.

The outage is west of the 217 road, east of the Braden Road and north of the 237 road.

According to eyewitnesses, the downed powerline has caused a grassfire along the Old Alaska Highway near the curved Kiskatinaw River Bridge.

For updates on the power outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

If you have any information to share about this power outage or fire, email news@moosefm.ca.