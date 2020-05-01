News

Power outage and grass fire near Old Alaska Highway

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
This map from B.C. Hydro shows the area affected by the power outage.

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A downed powerline has caused a power outage and grass fire near the Kiskatinaw Bridge on the Old Alaska Highway.

B.C. Hydro lists the power outage started just before 4 p.m. Friday, and a crew has been assigned to fix the outage that is affecting 446 customers.

The outage is west of the 217 road, east of the Braden Road and north of the 237 road.

According to eyewitnesses, the downed powerline has caused a grassfire along the Old Alaska Highway near the curved Kiskatinaw River Bridge.

For updates on the power outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

If you have any information to share about this power outage or fire, email news@moosefm.ca.

Smoke from the grass fire near the power outage along the Old Alaska Highway

