Precipitation to help fire-fighters with grass fire near Hasler Flats

CHETWYND, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire service hopes precipitation will help put out a fire burning off highway 97 near Hasler Flats.

As of Thursday morning, the fire is just under 8 hectares and is still listed as out of control.

It is expected that the fire will be under control by Thursday afternoon, as precipitation is happening in the area of the fire.

The Wildfire Service received a call about the fire at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire is believed to be human-caused.

Hasler Flats is located west of Chetwynd along Highway 97.