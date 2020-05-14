News

Precipitation to help fire-fighters with grass fire near Hasler Flats

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Precipitation to help fire-fighters with grass fire near Hasler Flats

CHETWYND, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire service hopes precipitation will help put out a fire burning off...
Province asking residents to avoid non-essential travel this long weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is reminding residents to avoid all non-essential travel this May long weekend.
Bank of Canada warns in report of business, household debt from COVID-19

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada says there are signs in the country's financial markets that suggest concern about...
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

CHETWYND, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire service hopes precipitation will help put out a fire burning off highway 97 near Hasler Flats.

As of Thursday morning, the fire is just under 8 hectares and is still listed as out of control.

It is expected that the fire will be under control by Thursday afternoon, as precipitation is happening in the area of the fire.

The Wildfire Service received a call about the fire at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire is believed to be human-caused.

Hasler Flats is located west of Chetwynd along Highway 97.

