Health

Premier John Horgan tells NHL B.C. is interested in hosting games

Avatar
By Global News
premier-john-horgan-tells-nhl-bc.-is-interested-in-hosting-games

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Frontera suspends dividend, withdraws guidance as it reports $388-million loss

CALGARY — Frontera Energy Corp. says it has suspended its dividends, withdrawn its guidance for the year and won't...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Parkland Fuel sees $79-million loss in first quarter on higher revenues

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it saw a $79-million loss in the first quarter. The Calgary-based company says that...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Ministry of Education working with school districts to phase-in classroom learning

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Education says it is working with all 60 school districts and independent schools...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Vancouver’s attempt to host NHL games if the 2019-20 season resumes is getting a big boost.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has sent a letter to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman pledging the government’s support for Vancouver being one of the hub cities if hockey returns this season.

“It is our firm belief that British Columbia is the ideal location to host the resumption of NHL games,” Horgan wrote to Bettman.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Having hosted two World Junior Championships and the 2010 Winter Olympics places our region in the unique position of having the infrastructure needed to effectively host NHL hockey.”

5:23Squire’s Take: Impact of coronavirus on the sports world

Squire’s Take: Impact of coronavirus on the sports world

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says discussions are taking place with her counterparts at the World Health Organization around ways professional sports can be played amid the COVID-19 crisis and did not rule out having Metro Vancouver host NHL games.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been looking at how you can have this sort of sporting event safely around the world,” Henry said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleProvinces eye technology-enhanced contact tracing in next phase of COVID-19 fight
Next article‘Quieter ocean’ from COVID-19 could be a boon to endangered orcas, say researchers

More Articles Like This

‘Quieter ocean’ from COVID-19 could be a boon to endangered orcas, say researchers

Health Global News - 0
One of B.C.’s most threatened species could be facing an unprecedented respite during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The southern resident killer whales who spend their...
Read more

Provinces eye technology-enhanced contact tracing in next phase of COVID-19 fight

Health Global News - 0
Using the simple tools of a telephone, paper and pen, contact tracers across Canada are handling some of the most important work in the...
Read more

‘Cruel and needless’: U.S. records 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
A 57-year-old person in immigration custody died Wednesday from complications related to the coronavirus, authorities said, marking the first reported death from the virus...
Read more

Some B.C. campgrounds to reopen June 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
It appears camping season in British Columbia won’t be a complete write-off during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The provincial government unveiled its plan to reopen...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv