Premier John Horgan tells NHL B.C. is interested in hosting games

Vancouver’s attempt to host NHL games if the 2019-20 season resumes is getting a big boost.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has sent a letter to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman pledging the government’s support for Vancouver being one of the hub cities if hockey returns this season.

“It is our firm belief that British Columbia is the ideal location to host the resumption of NHL games,” Horgan wrote to Bettman.

“Having hosted two World Junior Championships and the 2010 Winter Olympics places our region in the unique position of having the infrastructure needed to effectively host NHL hockey.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says discussions are taking place with her counterparts at the World Health Organization around ways professional sports can be played amid the COVID-19 crisis and did not rule out having Metro Vancouver host NHL games.

“We have been looking at how you can have this sort of sporting event safely around the world,” Henry said.

