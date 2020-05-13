HealthNews

Premier says guidelines for business that can open still being worked on

Adam Reaburn
Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says...
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Premier says although some businesses will be allowed to open starting next week,...
$120 million provided by Federal Government to clean up orphaned wells in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, provided an update...
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Premier says although some businesses will be allowed to open starting next week, not everyone will be ready after the long weekend.

Dentists and Physiotherapy Clinics were some of the medical services that could open as of Tuesday, but many say they haven’t received any guidelines for reopening.

Premier Horgan says those guidelines are being worked on, “I don’t think people should expect everything will be back to the way it was on Tuesday.”

The Premier went on to say, “WorkSafe and public health officials are finalizing guidelines for a dentist and physiotherapist.”

The Premier believes those businesses can make educated guesses on how they can protect their patients and employees.

The Premier also announced the Provincial State of Emergency has been extended until May 26.

The extension of the provincial state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials. Farnworth made the original declaration on March 18, 2020, after Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, declared a public health emergency the previous day.

