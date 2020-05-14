HealthNews

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

By Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school...
Well clean up program designed to create work for B.C. workers

VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister Ralston says the new program to clean up dormant and orphan wells is...
NPSS Graduation Ceremony to look different this year due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Graduation ceremonies will look a bit different this year at North Peace Secondary School...
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school this school year.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.  

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Education said it was working with all 60 school districts and independent schools to begin a coordinated and measured phased-in approach to resuming in-class learning, following COVID-19.

According to the Government, this measured approach will involve five stages leading to an eventual safe and full return of students learning in classrooms and provides flexibility to continue home learning even while in-class instruction is available.

The Province says all 60 school districts and independent schools are currently in Stage 4, where children of essential service workers and vulnerable students are now being supported in the classroom. At the same time, online and remote learning opportunities are being delivered to most students at home.

Education stages for K-12 students:

Stage 5

Suspend all in-class instruction for all grades and students.

Remote and online learning for all students.

Stage 4 *Current stage

In-class learning for children of essential service workers and vulnerable students.

Remote and online learning continues for most students.

Stage 3

In-class learning for students in kindergarten to Grade 5 on a part-time basis.

Access to in-class learning as needed for grades 6 to 12 on a part-time basis.

Remote and online learning continues to be available for students.

Stage 2

In-class learning for all students in elementary school (K to 7) on a full-time basis.

In-class learning for secondary students (grades 8 to 12) on a part-time basis.

Remote and online learning continues to be available for secondary students.

Stage 1

A return to full in-class instruction.

