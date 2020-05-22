News

Pride Walk and Festival cancelled, drive-by auto parade an option

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Pride flag raising outside of City Hall on May 17, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Pride Walk and Festival cancelled, drive-by auto parade an option

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Pride Walk and Festival has...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP have located and arrested a man who was wanted on...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Donation helps community members still have family-sized birthday parties

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Donations to the Salvation Army have helped three families hold family birthday...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Pride Walk and Festival has been cancelled.

In a written letter to City of Fort St. John Council, the North Peace Pride Society says it has made the decision to cancel this year’s Walk and Festival, adding that they are looking forward to hosting the event next year.

“Unfortunately, given restrictions in place around the COVID19 pandemic, we have had to cancel this year’s Pride Walk and Festival. We look forward to hosting the event at Centennial Park next year, on Saturday, June 5th, 2021.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While this year’s Walk and Festival have been cancelled, the Society says they are still looking to do a “drive-by auto parade” on Saturday, June 6.

City Council will still be proclaiming the week of May 31 as ‘Pride Week’ by flying a flag at City Hall.

The Society also has plans of holding a Pride Dance this September, if circumstances permit.

For more information, you can contact North Peace Pride Society Treasurer, Don McMillan at 250-921-4737.

Previous articleCoronavirus outbreak: Quebec announces gradual reopening of museums, drive-in cinemas, libraries

More Articles Like This

Fort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP have located and arrested a man who was wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants. On March 12, the...
Read more

Donation helps community members still have family-sized birthday parties

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Donations to the Salvation Army have helped three families hold family birthday parties. Urban...
Read more

City property tax notices are in the mail

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Property Tax Notices for the City of Fort St. John are in the mail.
Read more

Airports say they are mostly shut out from new loan program

Local Journalism Initiative Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
Most Canadian airports can’t access the federal government’s new large business loan program, and the ones that can have little use for...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv