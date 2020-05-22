Pride Walk and Festival cancelled, drive-by auto parade an option

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Pride Walk and Festival has been cancelled.

In a written letter to City of Fort St. John Council, the North Peace Pride Society says it has made the decision to cancel this year’s Walk and Festival, adding that they are looking forward to hosting the event next year.

“Unfortunately, given restrictions in place around the COVID19 pandemic, we have had to cancel this year’s Pride Walk and Festival. We look forward to hosting the event at Centennial Park next year, on Saturday, June 5th, 2021.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

While this year’s Walk and Festival have been cancelled, the Society says they are still looking to do a “drive-by auto parade” on Saturday, June 6.

City Council will still be proclaiming the week of May 31 as ‘Pride Week’ by flying a flag at City Hall.

The Society also has plans of holding a Pride Dance this September, if circumstances permit.

For more information, you can contact North Peace Pride Society Treasurer, Don McMillan at 250-921-4737.