Prime Minister announces ban on assault-style firearms

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
OTTAWA, O.N. – The Prime Minister has announced a ban on assault-style firearms.

The ban will apply to over 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms. These models represent nine categories of firearms and two types identified by characteristics. Some of their components are also prohibited. 

The newly prohibited firearms and components cannot be legally used, sold, or imported. Owners must also continue to store them safely, and may only transfer and transport them under limited circumstances. 

There will be a transition period of two years to protect owners of newly prohibited firearms from criminal liability while they take steps to comply with these new rules. 

This two-year amnesty order under the Criminal Code is in effect until April 30, 2022. 

There are exceptions under the amnesty for Indigenous peoples exercising Aboriginal or treaty rights to hunt, and for those who hunt or trap to sustain themselves or their families. 

These exceptions will allow for the continued use of newly prohibited firearms in limited circumstances until a suitable replacement can be found. By the end of the amnesty period, all firearms owners must comply with the ban.

The Government of Canada intends to implement a buy-back program as soon as possible to remove these firearms safely and to introduce legislation as early as possible, working with Parliament and through public consultation. 

“Because of gun violence, people are dying, families are grieving, and communities are suffering. It must end. Assault-style firearms designed for military use have no place in Canada. By removing them from our streets, we will limit the devastating effects of gun-related violence and help make our country safer.” said Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • In Canada, there are currently over 100,000 restricted firearms among the models that are now prohibited. This number does not include other newly-prohibited models that were not subject to registration requirements. 
  • An individual should not deliver a firearm to a police station without first making arrangements with a police officer for a safe and scheduled delivery or pick up. Individuals should not surrender their firearm while physical distancing requirements are in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
  • Firearms owners must keep their firearms securely stored in accordance with the storage requirements until more information on the buy-back program is available. 
  • Criminal Code amnesty is in place until April 30, 2022, to protect lawful owners from criminal liability and to enable them to comply with the law. Under the amnesty, the newly prohibited firearms can only be transferred or transported within Canada for specific purposes. 
  • Unless you are an Indigenous person exercising treaty rights to hunt or a sustenance hunter, you can only transfer or transport in accordance with the amnesty, such as to: 
    • have them deactivated by an approved business 
    • return them to a lawful owner’s residence 
    • export them lawfully 
    • surrender them to police without compensation
