Prime Minister announces ban on assault-style firearms

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Prime Minister has announced a ban on assault-style firearms.

The ban will apply to over 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms. These models represent nine categories of firearms and two types identified by characteristics. Some of their components are also prohibited.

The newly prohibited firearms and components cannot be legally used, sold, or imported. Owners must also continue to store them safely, and may only transfer and transport them under limited circumstances.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There will be a transition period of two years to protect owners of newly prohibited firearms from criminal liability while they take steps to comply with these new rules.

This two-year amnesty order under the Criminal Code is in effect until April 30, 2022.

There are exceptions under the amnesty for Indigenous peoples exercising Aboriginal or treaty rights to hunt, and for those who hunt or trap to sustain themselves or their families.

These exceptions will allow for the continued use of newly prohibited firearms in limited circumstances until a suitable replacement can be found. By the end of the amnesty period, all firearms owners must comply with the ban.

The Government of Canada intends to implement a buy-back program as soon as possible to remove these firearms safely and to introduce legislation as early as possible, working with Parliament and through public consultation.

“Because of gun violence, people are dying, families are grieving, and communities are suffering. It must end. Assault-style firearms designed for military use have no place in Canada. By removing them from our streets, we will limit the devastating effects of gun-related violence and help make our country safer.” said Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Advertisement