Prime Minister announces funding to give essential works a wage boost

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Federal Government has announced they will provide funding to give essential workers a wage boost.

The Federal Government will provide $3 billion to support low-income essential workers, but it will be up to each Province who gets the wage boost.

The Prime Minister says all the Provinces and Territories have confirmed they are working on plants to provide wage top-ups for essential workers.

The Prime Minister added, “Workers are risking their health to provide us with essential care and services, and we need to make sure that they are paid properly for the work they do every day. We’re stepping up, and working with the provinces and territories, to give a much-needed wage boost to Canadians who are helping keep our country and economy strong during this difficult time.”

A timeline for when the Provinces will announce who will receive the wage boost and how much the wage boost will be has not been announced.