Prince George RCMP looking for missing 53-year-old

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP are still looking for 53-year-old Stephen Dobson.
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George RCMP are still looking for 53-year-old Stephen Dobson.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a missing person, 53-year-old Stephen Brett Dobson of Prince George. Dobson was last seen on Monday, April 6th and last spoken to on Friday, April 10th.

Police have requested the public’s help. However, the information provided has yet to lead the police to Dobson’s where-a-bouts.

Investigators have learned that Dobson often spends time outdoors and may have driven down forest service roads in the area, particularly towards Fort St. James, BC. Dobson is also known to frequent Northern Alberta, including Fort McMurray.

Stephen Brett Dobson can be described as:

· Caucasian male
· 183 cm (6’0″)
· Greying short buzzed hair, possibly with a goatee
· Brown eyes

Dobson is associated with a white Dodge D-350 pick-up truck bearing B.C. licence plate EF2464. The vehicle has not been found.

If you have any information about Stephen Brett Dobson or where he might be or where the vehicle is, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300. If Dobson is located, please immediately contact the RCMP or police of jurisdiction in your area.

