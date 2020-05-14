printing-and-signage-businesses-are-booming-as-new-brunswick-companies-reopen

New Brunswick businesses are reopening as COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax and business is booming for the sign-making industry.

As stores reopen their doors they’re often using signage to display social distancing rules and arrows to point customers to approved routes through their aisles.

Andrew Hamburg has been the owner and operator of Signs Plus in Saint John since the early 1990s.

He said his small business stayed open during the worst of the pandemic although it operated with a staff of two instead of the usual six or seven.

Hamburg said business was down 43 per cent in April compared to the same month in 2019. But other organizations that remained open needed his help.

“We were doing a lot of COVID-19 signage throughout because people didn’t know what to do and things were changing,” Hamburg said.

But Hamburg admits that he didn’t expect the type of demand for signs and decals he has been experiencing.

The real spike came late last week,

