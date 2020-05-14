Health

Printing and signage businesses are booming as New Brunswick companies reopen

Avatar
By Global News
printing-and-signage-businesses-are-booming-as-new-brunswick-companies-reopen

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Health Officials urge less travel this May Long-weekend to reduce COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Less travel is the most important action British Columbians can take this May long-weekend to continue...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Virtual signing ceremony marks B.C.’s Wet’suwet’en rights and title agreement

VICTORIA - A virtual ceremony, where everyone involved pointed the freshly signed document at their cameras, marked...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Penalties introduced for dormant well decommissioning and restoration violations

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has introduced legislation that will penalize oil and gas operators for not dealing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick businesses are reopening as COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax and business is booming for the sign-making industry.

As stores reopen their doors they’re often using signage to display social distancing rules and arrows to point customers to approved routes through their aisles.

Andrew Hamburg has been the owner and operator of Signs Plus in Saint John since the early 1990s.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

He said his small business stayed open during the worst of the pandemic although it operated with a staff of two instead of the usual six or seven.

RELATED: ‘Embrace the risk’: New Brunswick details plans for daycares to reopen

Hamburg said business was down 43 per cent in April compared to the same month in 2019. But other organizations that remained open needed his help.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were doing a lot of COVID-19 signage throughout because people didn’t know what to do and things were changing,” Hamburg said.

But Hamburg admits that he didn’t expect the type of demand for signs and decals he has been experiencing.

The real spike came late last week,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleChildren in foster homes and government care in Quebec test positive for coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Children in foster homes and government care in Quebec test positive for coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
There were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 among children in Quebec living in foster families and other government facilities as of Monday, according to...
Read more

Manufacturing mobile handwashing stations saves Beauharnois metal company

Health Global News - 0
Manufacturing and selling mobile handwashing stations has kept a small South Shore company afloat during the coronavirus health crisis. Within a three-week period, ACL Industries...
Read more

BC Health Officials urge less travel this May Long-weekend to reduce COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Less travel is the most important action British Columbians can take this May long-weekend to continue to reduce the transmission of...
Read more

Coronavirus cases detected in Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh: officials

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the southern Bangladesh camps that are home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, officials...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv