Privacy must be foremost in efforts to track and trace COVID-19, says B.C. watchdog

B.C.’s information and privacy commissioner says it’s appropriate for government and businesses to collect personal information to track the coronavirus, but only if it’s done right.

It comes as government looks to ramp up its ability to do contact tracing — the public health detective work of finding out every person an infected patient may have had close contact with while infectious.

One method B.C. health officials are investigating is the use of an app that would let public health quickly find out whether two people had been in proximity to one another.

McAvoy says any use of such apps must put privacy protection first.

“Collect only the minimum amount of personal information from British Columbians, it’s going to have to be properly secured … that information that’s collected from every citizen is going to have to be used for only one purpose,

