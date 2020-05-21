NewsRegional

Project Proposals to start being accepted for second intake of the Community Housing Fund

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson. Photo by Province of B.C./Flickr

Individual cleanup scheduled for Charlie Lake June 1 to 14

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes are being made for this year's Charlie Lake...
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia will be accepting project proposals for the second intake of the...
Washouts, flooding experienced on Dawson Creek Roads

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Argo Roads South Peace is warning drivers of some driving hazards as the Dawson Creek...
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia will be accepting project proposals for the second intake of the Community Housing Fund.

According to the Province, the Community Housing Fund is for non-profit and Indigenous housing societies, First Nations, housing co-operatives and municipalities looking to propose new affordable housing projects.

The Community Housing Fund is part of the Province’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan that was announced in 2018.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, says these new projects will deliver urgently needed rental housing and will help recover the province’s economy.

“These new projects will deliver urgently needed rental homes for people, while also creating good jobs and supporting B.C.’s economic recovery.”

The next second intake will fund approximately 3,000 new affordable homes.

Organizations are invited to submit project proposals to B.C. Housing beginning on May 27, 2020, and will remain open until mid-January, 2021.

An initial round of projects will be approved this fall.

More information can be found on the B.C. Housing website.

