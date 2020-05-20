Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. will allow for the remote execution of legal documents during the pandemic.

In-person signing requirements for wills and personal planning instruments, including representation agreements and enduring powers of attorney, can now be executed electronically.

Under orders, which are effective as of May 19, 2020, careful safeguards will be established to reduce fraud, including ensuring legal professionals (lawyers and notaries public) are involved in remote execution; prescribing the circumstances in which documents can be executed remotely; and providing strict parameters and requirements around remote execution.

The current orders are tied to the existing Provincial state of emergency. When the state of emergency ends, the order will also end.

Read the emergency orders here:

http://www.bclaws.ca/civix/document/id/mo/mo/2020_m161

http://www.bclaws.ca/civix/document/id/mo/mo/2020_m162