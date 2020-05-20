HealthNews

Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The Fort St. John Law Courts and Provincial Government office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will allow for the remote execution of legal documents during...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Annual inflation rate turned negative in April, Statistics Canada reports

OTTAWA — Canada's inflation rate turned negative in April as the economy came to a standstill in the first...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

First-quarter earnings: A sector-by-sector look at the effects of COVID-19

The majority of Canadian companies have reported earnings for the first three months of 2020, giving a picture of the...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. will allow for the remote execution of legal documents during the pandemic.

In-person signing requirements for wills and personal planning instruments, including representation agreements and enduring powers of attorney, can now be executed electronically.

Under orders, which are effective as of May 19, 2020, careful safeguards will be established to reduce fraud, including ensuring legal professionals (lawyers and notaries public) are involved in remote execution; prescribing the circumstances in which documents can be executed remotely; and providing strict parameters and requirements around remote execution.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The current orders are tied to the existing Provincial state of emergency. When the state of emergency ends, the order will also end.

Read the emergency orders here:

http://www.bclaws.ca/civix/document/id/mo/mo/2020_m161

http://www.bclaws.ca/civix/document/id/mo/mo/2020_m162

Previous articleKanesatake Mohawks blocking access to Oka provincial park as grand chief cites COVID-19 fears

More Articles Like This

Kanesatake Mohawks blocking access to Oka provincial park as grand chief cites COVID-19 fears

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 20, 2020 12:33 pm The mayor of Oka, Que., says members of the neighbouring Mohawk community of Kanesatake are blocking...
Read more

A Better Tomorrow: Wu-Tang Clan partners with Ottawa to support CHEO, local food bank

Health Global News - 0
What started as a viral tweet hoping to spur some extra donations to the Ottawa Food Bank during the novel coronavirus pandemic has evolved...
Read more

Across the world, coronavirus hits poor neighbourhoods harder. Here’s why

Health Global News - 0
Among Canadian cities, Montreal has suffered worst from the novel coronavirus. And within the city, a grim geography has emerged: Montreal’s poorest neighbourhoods have the...
Read more

4 people test positive for coronavirus at Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope says four individuals who stayed at its shelter in recent weeks have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The shelter...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv