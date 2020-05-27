News

Province announces highway paving projects in the South Peace

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Highway 2 Four-Laning in Dawson Creek from 2015 - BC Ministry of Transportation

News

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Province has announced resurface several highways in the South Peace this summer.
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Province has announced resurface several highways in the South Peace this summer.

Parts of Highway 2, 49 and 97 in the South Peace will be resurfaced this summer.

The Province will resurface 2.1 kilometres of Highway 2 from the east side of the roundabout and the junction of Highway 97. On Highway 49, 15.4 kilometres will be done from the roundabout to the B.C.- Alberta border.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for Highway 97, the Province will resurface 2.8 kilometres of from the junction of Highway 2 to the CN Rail crossing. This project also includes the resurfacing of numerous side roads in the Dawson Creek area. This project has a budget of $8.8 million.

South of Mackenzie, the Province will resurface 29 km of Highway 97 from Whiskers Point to Parsnip River Bridge and 25 kilometres of Highway 39 from the junction of Highway 97 to Mill Road.

The Province has not yet announced any resurfacing projects in the North Peace.

The B.C. provincial health officer has directed construction employers to take all necessary precautions to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission and illness to themselves and their employees. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, sneezing or coughing, will be directed to self-isolate at home for at least 10 days.

