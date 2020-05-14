Province asking residents to avoid non-essential travel this long weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is reminding residents to avoid all non-essential travel this May long weekend.

Even as some restrictions will be lifted next week, the Province is reminding residents that physical distancing must be maintained.

The Province is asking residents to keep the following in mind this weekend:

Do not visit vacation properties – Now is not the time to travel to secondary homes or vacation properties in other communities.

Do not go pleasure boating right now – The Province is reminding recreational mariners to avoid non-essential trips on the water and to stay close to home. Each call search-and-rescue specialists respond to puts them at risk of exposure to COVID-19, as well as requiring them to use precious supplies of personal protective equipment.

Only visit local, provincial parks and recreation sites – Each call search-and-rescue specialists respond to puts them at risk of exposure to COVID-19, as well as requiring them to use precious supplies of personal protective equipment.

Enjoy the outdoors safely – Placing extra attention on staying safe in the outdoors will support everyone’s health and safety, including first responders such as B.C. Wildfire staff, search-and-rescue volunteers, paramedics and other emergency staff.

Small campfires are allowed – Responding to unnecessary, human-caused wildfires could increase the risk of B.C. Wildfire Service staff being exposed to COVID-19 and potentially affect their response capability at the height of the wildfire season.

Campfires are currently allowed within the B.C. Wildfire Service’s jurisdiction but they must not be larger than 0.5 metres in height or width. People who plan to light a campfire as they enjoy day-use activities at provincial parks and recreation sites must remember to fully extinguish it and ensure the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area.