Province launches Job Connector Site for BC’s agricultural jobs

By Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. - In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Province of British Columbia is launching a new website...
RCMP arrest one person and are looking for another after the death of Cody Michaloski

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The RCMP has arrested a Kelowna man in connection with the homicide in...
MP Zimmer says the suspension of Parliament is a free pass for the Liberals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MP Bob Zimmer says the suspension of Parliament until September is a...
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Province of British Columbia is launching a new website to help the agricultural industry better connect in finding employees.

According to the Government, the new B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector will showcase current job vacancies throughout the province, including those for crop and seafood harvesters, food processing and farmworkers.

The Province also says the site has sector-specific information and guidance to support businesses as they adapt their recruitment and human resource management in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the site will provide information and context about the opportunities that exist within the different regions of B.C.’s agriculture, seafood and food processing businesses and will highlight the available jobs.

The  Job Connector site can be found by visiting bcagjobs.gov.bc.ca.

