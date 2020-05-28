Province launches Job Connector Site for BC’s agricultural jobs

VICTORIA, B.C. – In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Province of British Columbia is launching a new website to help the agricultural industry better connect in finding employees.

According to the Government, the new B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector will showcase current job vacancies throughout the province, including those for crop and seafood harvesters, food processing and farmworkers.

The Province also says the site has sector-specific information and guidance to support businesses as they adapt their recruitment and human resource management in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In addition, the site will provide information and context about the opportunities that exist within the different regions of B.C.’s agriculture, seafood and food processing businesses and will highlight the available jobs.

The Job Connector site can be found by visiting bcagjobs.gov.bc.ca.