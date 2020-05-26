NewsRegional

Province provides new funding to help sexual assault survivors

By Scott Brooks
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has introduced new funding to help sexual assault survivors.

According to the Government,  through a three-year, $10-million grant program, support will be delivered to co-ordinated emergency sexual assault response services in regions throughout B.C.

The Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, says gender-based violence can increase during times of crisis and that is why it is important to prioritize services and supports for survivors of these devastating crimes.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Farnworth also says the funding will provide sexual assault survivors with swift access to compassionate and comprehensive care.

“Gender-based violence, including sexual assault, can increase during times of crisis, and that’s why our government continues to prioritize services and supports for survivors of these devastating crimes. This grant program will help organizations throughout the province provide sexual assault survivors with swift access to compassionate and comprehensive care.”

The Ending Violence Association of B.C. has received the funding to administer the grant program.

More information can be found by visiting endingviolence.org.

