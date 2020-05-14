HealthNewsRegional

Province releases Impacts of COVID-19 on ICBC report

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province releases Impacts of COVID-19 on ICBC report

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released a review of ICBC's financial situation since the start of the...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. Hydro to increase workforce at Site C Dam

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro will gradually increase construction activity and the number of workers...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Fort St. John RCMP plans for reopening

The Fort St John RCMP will likely reopen front counter services by the end of the month. 
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Provincial Government has released a review of ICBC’s financial situation since the start of the provincial state of emergency, showing both the positive and negative financial impacts on ICBC’s bottom line.

According to the Attorney General, David Eby, with almost no capital reserves to withstand fluctuations and volatility in the markets, it is too early to determine whether the pandemic will result in benefits to pass on to drivers.

“ICBC is in a challenging position due to the pandemic, faced with uncertain and unprecedented turmoil in the markets, combined with no financial buffer as a result of the old government’s mismanagement. There are more than 10 months to go in the fiscal year and many unknowns, but if ICBC’s bottom line ends up better than expected, any surplus will be used to benefit B.C. drivers. In the meantime, we’re focused on supporting people through payment deferrals and making it easier for people to cancel or change their insurance, and on bringing in Enhanced Care coverage next year to save people an average of $400 on their insurance.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Province says, if ICBC’s net income results are better than forecast for 2020-21, any additional net income will benefit customers. Any decisions on the use of additional net income of ICBC for the year due to lower claims resulting from the pandemic will be made at the end of the fiscal year.

Options could include rebuilding the financial capital health of ICBC to reduce longer-term pressure on rates, providing a one-time direct relief to customers or any combination thereof.

The full pandemic impact report can be found on ICBC’s website.

Previous articleB.C. Hydro to increase workforce at Site C Dam

More Articles Like This

B.C. Hydro to increase workforce at Site C Dam

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro will gradually increase construction activity and the number of workers at the Site C Dam.
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario outlines what can restart for Stage 1 of reopening province

Health Global News - 0
Premier Doug Ford has announced more details on the province’s first stage of its “Phase 2: Restart” plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Ontario...
Read more

As Canada reopens, are we ready for a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infection?

Health Global News - 0
National and provincial parks are set to gradually reopen across Canada, some businesses are opening their doors, and even restaurants in Alberta might soon...
Read more

Can you visit family and friends? Here’s a breakdown of the rules by province

Health Global News - 0
As provinces begin to relax physical distancing measures on family gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll be doing so at their own pace. That means what’s...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv