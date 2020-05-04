Province reminding anyone connected with the Kearl Lake Oilsands facility to self-isolate

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Health Authority is reminding anyone who has worked at the Kearl Lake Oilsand facility north of Fort McMurray must self-isolate for 14 days.

To date, COVID-19 cases connected to the Kearl Lake facility have been reported in the Northern Health, Interior Health and Vancouver Island Health authorities.

There have been 15 laboratory-confirmed cases in B.C. connected to people who worked at the site. An additional eight laboratory-confirmed cases and two presumed cases have been reported among British Columbians who did not travel to Kearl Lake but had contact with a worker.

There is one further presumed case among a person who was at Kearl Lake and reported symptoms but was not tested.

Workers returning to British Columbia from the Kearl Lake site in Alberta are required to self-isolate for 14 days because they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and could spread it in their families or their communities. This is an order declared by B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer as of April 20, 2020.

Workers and their families should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any symptoms develop, however mild, self-isolate and contact their healthcare provider or 8-1-1 to get tested. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or painful swallowing, runny or stuffy nose, loss of sense of smell, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite.

The entire Kearl Lake oil sands project is being treated as an outbreak site by B.C. Anyone who has been on site since March 24 may have been exposed to COVID-19. Workers may be travelling back and forth to the site for essential work and are required to self-isolate for 14 days every time they return to B.C. Instructions on self-isolation after an exposure are available on the self-isolation page of the BCCDC website.