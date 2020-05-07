NewsRegional

Province sees rise in illicit drug toxicity deaths, Northern Health Region has highest rate

By Scott Brooks








Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of March 2020.

According to the Coroners Service, there were 113 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths across the Province, a rate that has not been seen since March 2019.

By health authority, the reports finds that Northern Health has the highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths so far this year, followed by Interior Health.

The rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths in Northern Health is 29.3 percent with Interior Health in second at 23 percent per a population of 100,000.

When looking at deaths by township, Fort St. John has seen four deaths this year, which is down from eight in 2019.

The Coroners Service reports no deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

More information on illicit drug deaths can be found on the Province’s website.

