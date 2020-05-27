HealthNewsRegional

Province to extend State of Emergency for an additional two weeks, longest in BC history

By Scott Brooks
Premier John Horgan. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan held a press conference, Wednesday, regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation in British Columbia.

During his weekly press conference, Horgan announced the state of emergency has been extended for an additional two weeks, the longest state of emergency in B.C.’s history with “no likely end in sight.”

The extension on the state of emergency is to ensure the transmission of COVID-19 remains low as the Province continues to move ahead.

Horgan also says MLAs will be returning to the Legislature on June 22, with some members attending in Victoria while others will be joining virtually.

When it comes to protecting long-term care homes, Horgan says his Government is continuing to look at measures to improve care for seniors and will continue to look at ways of preventing outbreaks at care homes.

