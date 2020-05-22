HealthNewsRegional

Province to support Hospitality Sector by temporarily authorizing the expansion of service areas

By Scott Brooks
B.C. Attorney General David Eby. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government says it is taking action to support British Columbia’s hospitality sector by temporarily authorizing the expansion of service areas, such as patios while supporting physical distancing requirements and industry recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Attorney General, David Eby, the action being taken to restore the province’s hospitality sector will help support more than 180,000 workers who are employed in pubs, restaurants and other parts of the sector.

Eby also says the reopening of restaurants will give British Columbians more options for safely eating out while continuing to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s directions.

“This pandemic has hit our hospitality sector hard. Our government has been working with industry on ways to support the more than 180,000 British Columbians who work in pubs, restaurants and other parts of the sector. Speeding up the process will help restaurants, pubs, breweries and other licensees, and give British Columbians more options for safely eating out this summer, while continuing to follow Dr. Henry’s directions.”

Along with the efforts of reopening businesses, the LCRB will now permit food-primary, liquor-primary and manufacturer licensees to apply through a simplified online process to temporarily expand their service areas until October 31, 2020.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.

 

