Health

Provinces eye technology-enhanced contact tracing in next phase of COVID-19 fight

Avatar
By Global News
provinces-eye-technology-enhanced-contact-tracing-in-next-phase-of-covid-19-fight

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Frontera suspends dividend, withdraws guidance as it reports $388-million loss

CALGARY — Frontera Energy Corp. says it has suspended its dividends, withdrawn its guidance for the year and won't...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Parkland Fuel sees $79-million loss in first quarter on higher revenues

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it saw a $79-million loss in the first quarter. The Calgary-based company says that...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Ministry of Education working with school districts to phase-in classroom learning

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Education says it is working with all 60 school districts and independent schools...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Using the simple tools of a telephone, paper and pen, contact tracers across Canada are handling some of the most important work in the fight against COVID-19.

In Alberta, a team of 200 has made thousands of phone calls since the first case was detected in that province two months ago.

“We’re working two shifts each day, seven days a week,” said Dr. David Strong, the medical health officer for Alberta Health Services’ provincial communicable disease program. “We redeployed staff and we also recruited a significant number of medical students coming out of Calgary and Edmonton.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Strong says Alberta Health Services is looking to hire additional contact tracers as the province prepares for the next wave of COVID-19 cases.

A new smartphone app was also rolled out last week. If successful, the ABTrace Together app could help contact tracers identify people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta launches ABTraceTogether app to improve contact tracing, fight COVID-19 spread

“It can augment our contact tracing [but] it won’t replace what we do,” Strong says. “We’ll still rely on people’s memories,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article‘Cruel and needless’: U.S. records 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

More Articles Like This

‘Cruel and needless’: U.S. records 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
A 57-year-old person in immigration custody died Wednesday from complications related to the coronavirus, authorities said, marking the first reported death from the virus...
Read more

Some B.C. campgrounds to reopen June 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
It appears camping season in British Columbia won’t be a complete write-off during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The provincial government unveiled its plan to reopen...
Read more

Canada reports 189 more deaths, more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported an additional 1,450 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including 189 more deaths. Wednesday’s numbers — which were tallied by Global News...
Read more

Coronavirus: Western University face shield initiative sees production boost from General Dynamics

Health Global News - 0
An initiative launched by Western University to design and produce face shields for frontline medical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic is getting some big...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv